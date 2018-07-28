Floyd man charged with aggravated stalking
A Floyd County resident who left behind all sorts of items at a home on Bethel Church Road in Silver Creek on Saturday morning faces felony aggravated stalking charges and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wayne David Boatner , 67, of 314 bethel Church Road, was arrested at another location on Bethel Church Road around 8:15 Saturday morning after leaving items including a bike, laundry detergent, toilet paper and cookies at a home in violation of a temporary protection order.