A current inmate at the Floyd County jail is facing additional drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald Wayne Salmon, 61, of 1 Aspin Ave., is facing additional drug charges stemming from an investigation by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force.
Salmon, who was arrested in late September on a laundry list of drug charges, is now facing additional methamphetamine charges relating to offenses on three separate days over the summer.
Salmon is charged with three felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and three felony counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute relating to incidents on July 3, July 27 and Aug. 23. All incidents occurred at Salmon’s home on Aspin Avenue.