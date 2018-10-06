Breaking News
Floyd County woman faces felony drug charge after traffic stop
A Silver Creek woman was arrested Saturday by Rome Police after a routine traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Catherine Marie Martin, 54, of 302 Jack St., Silver Creek, was arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of John Davenport Drive and Martha Berry Boulevard and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine along with misdemeanors for driving without a license in her possession, driving on an expired license, a headlight violation and a municipal probation violation.
A $3,900 bond was set for Martin on the drug charge, however she is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond for the probation violation.