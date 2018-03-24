Floyd County woman accused of kicking police
A Floyd County woman accused of kicking several police officers was in jail without bond Saturday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jennifer Leann Burnett, 30, of 867 Old Bells Ferry Road, was arrested at her home Saturday afternoon on a misdemeanor charge of possessing a drug-related object and three felony counts of obstructing law enforcement officers.
Burnett reportedly had a pipe containing suspected methamphetamine in her bra. She resisted arrest and kicked police.
She also was being held for the Gordon County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.