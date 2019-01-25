A 28-year-old woman from Lindale was reported missing by the Floyd County Police Department and she was last seen walking towards Conns Lake Road from Hughes Dairy Road.
A search for Felicia Costlow led Floyd County police, sheriff’s office, Rome-Floyd fire department and members of Gordon County fire and rescue to Conns Lake where they spent Friday afternoon probing the lake.
Costlow was not found in the lake or in the surrounding area, said Investigator John Overstreet of FCPD. He said initially the search dog used led them away from the lake towards Booze Mountain Road, however the area was canvassed and there was no sign of Costlow. Sgt. Chris Fincher said officials are also using drones to search the area as well.
Overstreet said if anyone has seen Costlow or heard from her to please come forward immediately. The most recent tip received by officials led them to Conns Lake where she was last seen Wednesday night. Any kind of sighting will be helpful, he added.
At this time Floyd County police have no suspects nor do they suspect foul play. Felecia Costlow is described as having short red hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a brown dress and no shoes when last seen. Please contact Investigator John Overstreet with any leads at 706-314-0916 and use the photo shared on Floyd County police’s Facebook page as a reference.