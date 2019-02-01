Floyd County police recovered a stolen trailer in the Silver Creek area that had been taken from a small Alabama community on Dec. 31.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver:
Investigators recently recovered a stolen utility trailer and charged two suspects.
The 16 foot utility trailer was stolen from a residence in the Ferrell community on Dec. 31. On Monday, investigators found the stolen item in Silver Creek with the assistance of Floyd County law enforcement. The suspects, Arthur S. Rich, 43, and Charles G. Neal, 40, both of Cedar Bluff, have been charged with first degree theft of property.