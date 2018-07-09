Floyd County man suspects rip-off on Facebook pug sale
Floyd County Police Department investigators advised a local man not to keep sending money to buy a dog off Facebook.
According to a police report:
The Hennon Drive man said he was contacted on Facebook in late June by a man offering to sell a pug for $350. He sent along the money but the dog didn't arrive. A few days later, the seller said he needed another $500 to ship the dog but he'd accept $250. The local buyer sent that money as well, but still didn't receive the animal.
The victim told police Saturday that the seller has asked for even more money but he felt like it might be a scam. Police suggested he not send any more.