Floyd County man succumbs to injuries from wreck on Short Horn Road
The Floyd County man who wrecked his race car in a curve on Short Horn Road died Wednesday at Floyd Medical Center.
Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor said Jason Minter, of a Doyle Road address, was pronounced dead shortly after he was removed from life support Wednesday afternoon.
Minter sustained severe head injuries in the Friday crash when he was partially ejected from the race car he was driving. Police said the car hit a culvert and flipped when he lost control near the Doyle Road intersection. He was not wearing a seat belt.
A Pepperell High School alumnus, Minter had raced at Rome Speedway in the street stingers division.