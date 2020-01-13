A Floyd County man pleaded guilty Monday to his part in a wreck that killed an 83-year-old Trion man on Jan. 9, 2018.
Earnest Irvin Greenleaf, 64, of Shannon, entered an open plea to first-degree vehicular homicide in front of Superior Court Judge Billy Sparks.
According to Assistant District Attorney John McClellan, Greenleaf was driving on U.S. 27 from Summerville when he struck a car carrying Charles Hammonds and his wife Jean Hammonds at the intersection with Turkey Mountain Road.
Greenleaf's blood alcohol level registered at .099 at the time, McClellan said. Charles Hammonds died a few days later and Jean Hammonds was hospitalized for several months afterward.
The couple, who had been married since 1960, were driving home from a medical appointment and grocery store trip when Greenleaf struck their 1992 Buick LeSabre with his pickup truck.
Judge Sparks sentenced Greenleaf to 15 years to serve 5 in prison.