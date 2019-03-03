A Floyd County man arrested outside Kroger early Sunday while allegedly high on drugs is facing multiple felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
William James Edenfield, 26, of 797 Old Dalton Road, was arrested just after midnight Sunday outside Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., and charged with misdemeanor DUI drugs.
He threatened and fought the four officers who arrested him and was additionally charged with misdemeanor simple assault, four counts of misdemeanor obstruction and felony obstruction of an officer.
Edenfield's behavior escalated at the jail, where he racked up another round of charges: eight counts of simple battery against law enforcement officers, eight counts of misdemeanor obstruction, felony aggravated battery against an office, felony obstruction and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.
Edenfield was being held Sunday night without bond.