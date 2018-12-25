A 64-year-old Floyd County man died Christmas Day when the pick-up truck he was driving crashed on Rockmart Highway between Silver Creek and Aragon.
Floyd County police and the coroner's office released few details Tuesday, saying not all family members had been notified of the man's death.
The single-vehicle wreck happened about 10:30 a.m. on Ga. 101 just north of Windmill Drive. Part of the highway was closed for about an hour.
Police Officer Craig Stanfield said the driver was headed north when the truck went off the road and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler said the man was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma at Floyd Medical Center.