Floyd County police identified on Sunday the victim of a wreck that happened late Saturday in an area off Blacks Bluff Road northeast of Cave Spring.
Sgt. Chris Fincher said Jeffery Wayne Davis, 59, of a Sleepy Hollow Road address, was driving on Graham Road when the car went down an embankment toward a body of water. Fincher said Davis apparently fell into the water as he was trying to get out of the car.
Police were sent to the scene, Sleepy Hollow Lake, at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after a caller to the 911 Center reported finding Davis unresponsive.