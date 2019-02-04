A Floyd County man accused of rape was among those indicted by a Floyd County grand jury last week.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Elijah Brookshire, 44, of 11 Baker Road, Lot 3, was arrested the morning of Nov. 19, 2018 on felony charge of strong-arm rape. Brookshire forced the person to have sex and was arrested three hours later at his home.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Gordon R. Allmon, theft by taking;
Zachary R. Lampkin, Attempt to Elude;
Nathan W. Morris and Donna L. Pope, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Toni E. Ore and Jody L. Pelfrey, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Martha D. Quick, financial transaction card fraud;
Candice L. Stanley and Justin A. Stanley, cruelty to children;
Michael S. Dennis, aggravated assault;
Tyrone C. McGraw, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
Gabriel R. Perez, aggravated assault;
Johnny R. Whatley, felony battery;
Terry W. Lee, aggravated stalking;
Terry W. Lee, theft by taking;
Brittany S. Blair, aggravated stalking;
Demarco A. Tair, attempt to elude;
Jeremy W. Johnston, entering automobile;
Joseph L Costlow, aggravated battery;
Anthony T. Dinning, false imprisonment;
Dewel W. Hammitt, terroristic threats;
Richard A. Neese, obstruction of officer;