Floyd County man charged with meth possession
A Floyd County man charged with possession of methamphetamine was being held without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Felton Clay Curtis, 54, of 10 Burnett Ferry Road, was arrested by Floyd County police Saturday night on Old Dalton Road.
In addition to the felony meth possession charge, Curtis is charged with the misdemeanors driving on a suspended or revoked license and acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing identification of a motor vehicle.