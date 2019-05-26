A Floyd County man facing felony drug charges was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
James David Cochran, Jr., 35, of 839 Warren Road, was pulled over late Saturday at Ga. Loop 1 near Cordle Drive when a Georgia State Patrol trooper noticed he was driving erratically.
A small child was in the vehicle, not wearing a seat belt, and Cochran had methamphetamine and Schedule IV drugs.
He is charged with the felonies possession of meth and a Schedule IV controlled substance and endangering a child while driving under the influence of drugs.
Cochran is also facing misdemeanor charges of failure to maintain a lane, a seat belt violation and DUI drugs.