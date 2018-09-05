Floyd County man charged with aggravated stalking after neighbor says he entered home
A Floyd County man accused of aggravated stalking was in jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jerry Wayne Sprayberry, 39, of 3 Fairhaven Drive, was arrested early Wednesday after he entered a home on Oreburg Road and a neighbor who witnessed the incident notified the resident.
Sprayberry is charged with the felonies burglary and aggravated stalking and misdemeanor criminal trespass.