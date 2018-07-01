Floyd County man charged under the Family Violence Act
A Floyd County man was in jail without bond on Family Violence Act charges Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Johnny Erick Selman, 41, of 401 Woodbridge Circle, was at a home in The Pocket on Saturday evening when he pushed a woman and pulled on the arm of a toddler, leaving red marks on the 2-year-old child's arm. He also did $500 worth of damage to a fence during the altercation.
Selman is charged with felony first-degree cruelty to children and the misdemeanors simple battery and criminal trespassing. All three charges were filed under the state's Family Violence Act.