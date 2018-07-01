You are the owner of this article.
Floyd County man charged under the Family Violence Act

Johnny Erick Selman

A Floyd County man was in jail without bond on Family Violence Act charges Sunday night.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Johnny Erick Selman, 41, of 401 Woodbridge Circle, was at a home in The Pocket on Saturday evening when he pushed a woman and pulled on the arm of a toddler, leaving red marks on the 2-year-old child's arm. He also did $500 worth of damage to a fence during the altercation.

Selman is charged with felony first-degree cruelty to children and the misdemeanors simple battery and criminal trespassing. All three charges were filed under the state's Family Violence Act.