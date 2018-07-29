Floyd County man accused of threatening to kill relative
A Floyd County man jailed last week was additionally charged with threatening to kill a 74-year-old relative.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kenneth David Price, 54, of 223 Price Road, is accused of entering a house on June 6 and starting an argument with the man, then pushing him into a couch and threatening to kill him.
Price was initially arrested Wednesday and charged with felony theft by receiving a motor vehicle. He's also facing a felony count of terroristic threats and acts and misdemeanor battery. He was being held Sunday without bond.