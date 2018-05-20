Floyd County man accused of having marijuana packaged for sale
A Floyd County man stopped for a seat belt violation in Lindale was in jail without bond Sunday on drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Derrick Evan Tillery, 26, of 4 Dwyatt St., was stopped late Saturday on Maple Road at Teat St. for not wearing his seat belt. Police saw him throw a plastic bag of marijuana out the car window onto the side of the road.
A search of the vehicle turned up a marijuana grinder and less than an ounce of marijuana — some package in small bags for distribution and some loose in a Mason jar.
Tillery is facing a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He's also charged with the misdemeanors possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, a seat belt violation and abandonment of dangerous drugs.