You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Floyd County man accused of having marijuana packaged for sale

Derrick Evan Tillery

Derrick Evan Tillery

 (anonymous)

A Floyd County man stopped for a seat belt violation in Lindale was in jail without bond Sunday on drug charges.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Derrick Evan Tillery, 26, of 4 Dwyatt St., was stopped late Saturday on Maple Road at Teat St. for not wearing his seat belt. Police saw him throw a plastic bag of marijuana out the car window onto the side of the road.

A search of the vehicle turned up a marijuana grinder and less than an ounce of marijuana — some package in small bags for distribution and some loose in a Mason jar.

Tillery is facing a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He's also charged with the misdemeanors possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, a seat belt violation and abandonment of dangerous drugs.

Comments disabled.