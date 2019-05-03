The Floyd County Jail releases arrest reports twice a day - 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge denies bond for former filmmaker accused of abusing multiple women
- Report: Teenagers arrested for burglary of Berry College student center
- GCHS principal put on administrative leave after dispute with superintendent
- Police probe South Rome incident
- Wanted: Retailers in North, West Rome
- The mountain school: The old school buildings on Everett Springs Road live on as a residence
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Sunday, April 28 - 8 p.m.
- Locals aim for medical marijuana growing license
- Murder suspect arrested in Gordon County
- Floyd County Jail report for Wednesday, May 1