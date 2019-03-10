Floyd County Jail issues arrest reports at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman dies from injuries in Mathis Road wreck
- Police investigating dog mutilation in Lindale
- Alabama man charged with murder of missing Cedartown girl
- Hoyt House demolished
- Nix steps down as Gordon Central coach, says "it was not my choice"
- PREP FOOTBALL: Ross leaving Model after one year as head coach
- Aragon's Dalton Dover makes it onto Team Blake of NBC's "The Voice"
- DA: Defendant takes plea deal after seeing clear video footage of 2017 shooting
- Do you bring too much drama to social media?
- Train viewing platform planned for Lindale as a tourism draw