Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.