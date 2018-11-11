The Floyd County Jail issues intake reports twice daily, at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hwy. 411 near Cunningham Road shut down after body found
- Report: Woman beaten with golf club in Rome High parking lot
- GBI: 20 people arrested in child exploitation sting
- Body found near Cave Spring
- Woman dies of injuries from head-on wreck
- Police identify body found on Cunningham Road
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday November 10, 8 a.m.
- Rome man dies in single-car wreck on Turkey Mountain Road
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Thursday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m.
- Vietnam virtual wall missing only one photo from Rome