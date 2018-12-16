The Floyd County Jail issues intake reports twice a day, at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman arrested for embezzling more than $250,000 from Ringgold business
- Officer hit in arm with bullet, suspect killed in shooting at BP gas station
- Police call Tuesday night shooting a homicide investigation, murder warrant issued
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m.
- Shell sells Brewhouse Music & Grill to McJunkin
- Floyd County, Rome City Schools closed Tuesday with expectation of unsafe road conditions, GNTC and GHC delay opening until 10 a.m.
- Police issue murder warrant for teenager in Tuesday night shooting
- Teenager wanted in Cottis Inn shooting turns himself in
- New Truett's Chick-fil-A to open Thursday morning
- Southeastern Mills sells customized coating and seasonings division