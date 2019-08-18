Floyd County Jail issues arrest reports at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rome man facing child molestation, assault charges
- Rome eyeing bans on panhandling, homeless camps, fireworks and ATVs
- Victim of Cliffview Drive shooting deceased
- The story behind the Polk County Pot Plane
- DA allowed to dismiss Floyd County Schools RICO indictments, has 6 months to re-indict defendants
- Lawsuit filed against Chief Magistrate Richardson alleging discrimination
- Walker County deputy shot: Domestic in Rossville is every cop’s nightmare
- Armuchee storage facility's sudden closure shocks, angers customers
- LaFayette crime spree: Police department has 'unusual case' and 'out of the ordinary'
- Mable's Place to close its doors on Saturday; retirement party planned