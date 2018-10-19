The Floyd County Jail issues intake reports twice each day- at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. These are the 8 a.m. reports for Saturday October 20.
Breaking News
Most Popular
Articles
- Funeral set for woman whose dismembered body was found in Bartow County
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m.
- Missing man found after being reported missing Friday
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday October 14 at 8 a.m.
- Report: Rome man sent $6,200 to online scammer
- Bypass ban for cyclists under review
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday October 13 at 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m.