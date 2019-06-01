Floyd County Jail issues reports at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former chaplain jailed on public indecency charge
- Floyd County Jail reports for Sunday, May 26 - 8 p.m.
- Evans leveling mountainside on U.S. 411 for future development
- Floyd County Jail reports for Monday, May 27 - 8 p.m.
- Big cats in Aragon? Locals swear to it
- Naomi Elementary School in Walker County changing name to reflect arts focus
- Wreck on U.S. 41 results in fatality
- Report: traffic stop leads to multiple felonies
- Class of 2019 to leave lasting impact in Polk
- Floyd County man charged with drug use, endangering child