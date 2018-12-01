The Floyd County Jail issues intake reports twice daily These are the 8 a.m. reports for Saturday December 1
Most Popular
Articles
- Rome man dies of gunshot wounds during reported home invasion
- Even Santa calls in sick once in a while
- Christmas-like weather for Christmas parade tonight
- Ringgold police find 18 guns in trunk of convicted felon’s car
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m.
- Parade to kick off Christmas season
- PREP BASKETBALL: Model’s Montana Moats scores 44 points in a game
- Man connected to road rage incident turns himself in
- Chills and thrills at the annual Rome Christmas Parade
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 8 a.m.