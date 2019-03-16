The Floyd County Jail issues intake reports twice daily, at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. These are the reports for 8 a.m. Saturday March 16
Most Popular
Articles
- Parent says sheriffs were “misleading” on medical THC oil legislation
- Redmond wins appeal to provide perinatal services in Floyd County
- Coosa landmark Evans Store sold
- Unannounced drug sweep at Rome High School nets no arrests, police find small pill bottle containing marijuana in parking lot
- Rome man recovering from stab wound, arrest warrant pending
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, March 11, 8 p.m.
- WRESTLING: Roman to be inducted into Georgia Wrestling Hall of Fame
- Floyd County Jail reports for Sunday, March 10 - 8 p.m.
- Ridgeland announces second Athletic Hall of Fame class
- Ringgold’s Exit 348 along I-75 to close Friday and Saturday