Floyd County Jail releases arrest reports at 8 a.m. & 8 p.m. daily.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coroner: Man found dead at church had medical problems
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday October 20 - 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m.
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday October 21 - 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Friday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Thursday, Oct. 18, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m.
- Chili Cook-off weathers the weather