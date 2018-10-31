Floyd County Jail releases arrest reports twice a day-8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Saturday October 27
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Thursday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m.
- Couple has credit card compromised during honeymoon
- Floyd County Jail report for 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28
- Report: Man shot at car then threw gun out window
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m.
- Rome woman charged with stealing a credit card and checks
- Sheriff: Body found in Allatoona weighted with rocks, ankle weights
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Friday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m.