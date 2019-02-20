Floyd County Jail releases arrest reports twice daily - 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Legal fight looms over 'Love Library'
- LaFayette addressing growing homeless problem
- City setting up to adopt ordinance regulating sexually oriented businesses
- Ringgold man arrested on drug charge while loitering around school
- Traffic stop leads to pair of felony drug arrests
- Modern Woodmen honors Ringgold Elementary’s ‘dancing cop’
- Jail report for Saturday morning February 16
- GBI: 26 arrested, 5 still being sought in Polk County meth investigation
- GDOT audit says city bus service with Rome City Schools must end
- Scott Logistics sold to Canadian freight broker