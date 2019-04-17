Floyd County Jail arrest reports are released at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man found dead at the Floyd County Jail identified, autopsy scheduled
- Former Rome probation officer sentenced to serve six years in prison
- Local filmmaker facing aggravated assault charges in attacks on two women
- Two young boys found safe after search in Everett Springs Road area
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, April 15, 8 p.m.
- Armuchee's Mark Hambert climbs the ladder at GSP
- Rome High principal credits improvements to teacher student relationships
- Georgia dealing with Hepatitis A outbreak
- Joanne at Golden Crown: One of Rome's hidden gems
- Additional charges filed against Calhoun man who took money for home repairs