Floyd County Jail releases arrest reports at 8 a.m & 8 p.m. daily.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hammond is officially shut down
- Pair charged with child abuse
- Gardhigh re-sentenced to 20 years plus 1
- Police find more than 90 pot plants near Fairmount, 3 arrested
- Four local restaurants make Georgia's 100 Plates
- Body of Florida man found on banks of Etowah Sunday night, no foul play suspected
- "7 UP House" is no more
- Woman charged in death of dogs
- Walker County Sheriff's Office report: July 8-14, 2019
- Promotion, new hire announced at Rockmart Police Department