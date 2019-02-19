Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Some sleet may mix in early. High 43F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.