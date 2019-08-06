Floyd County Jail releases arrest reports twice daily - 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Vice President Mike Pence makes his way through Northwest Georgia
- The meanest women in town
- Women facing methamphetamine charges after traffic stop
- Man pleads guilty to taking payments and not performing work
- Rome man arrested on Alabama fugitive warrant
- Southeastern Mills: Name not reflective of what the company is today
- Lindale man who killed stepson in DUI wreck sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Kaisley's Journey: Family works to balance life as child's cancer returns
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday, Aug. 4 - 8 p.m.
- 50 million opioid pills shipped to Floyd County during 7-year reporting period