Floyd County Jail arrest reports are released at 8 a.m. & 8 p.m. daily.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police have identified shooting suspect
- Alcohol Control Commission signs off on 'Midget Madness' at the Brewhouse in downtown Rome
- Toddler and family battling for time
- Victim of Cliffview Drive shooting deceased
- Playground at Fort Oglethorpe park is getting a big upgrade
- Lawsuit filed against Chief Magistrate Richardson alleging discrimination
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday, Aug. 18 - 8 p.m.
- Gunfight between two Rome men sends one to trauma center
- The story behind the Polk County Pot Plane
- UPDATE: Suspect of police search facing burglary, assault, reckless conduct charges