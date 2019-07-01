Floyd County Jail releases arrest reports twice daily - 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Inmate dies at Floyd County Jail
- One dead in Cedartown shooting
- Man gets 22 years in prison on accusations that he molested foster children
- Community mourns woman who brought joy wherever she served
- Planning board rejects Section 8 duplex citing safety concerns
- Sheriff's office arrests 5 on drug charges
- Heaven now has two more Romans, two more gladiators
- Rossville man arrested for allegedly raping, beating woman
- Director resigns at Rome Tennis Center
- Model Ruritan cancels annual BBQ and Brunswick stew sale