Floyd County Jail releases arrest reports twice daily - 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- 5 charged with meth possession after task force raid of Shorter Avenue mobile home park
- Homeless shelter for women opens doors after more than a year of preparations
- Armuchee storage facility's sudden closure shocks, angers customers
- Rome eyeing bans on panhandling, homeless camps, fireworks and ATVs
- Affordable homes 'change the face' of Pollock Street
- DA allowed to dismiss Floyd County Schools RICO indictments, has 6 months to re-indict defendants
- Floyd County Schools RICO case scheduled for days of motion hearings this week
- County moving forward with Sonoraville splash pad, pavilion
- 2 hurt in SUV crash on Veterans Memorial Highway near Braves Boulevard
- Catoosa County detectives searching for man accused of stealing from the elderly with insurance scam