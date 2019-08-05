Floyd County Jail releases arrest reports twice daily - 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lindale man who killed stepson in DUI wreck sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Woman charged with providing alcohol to inmates working at Johnson Elementary
- Vice President Mike Pence makes his way through Northwest Georgia
- The meanest women in town
- Women facing methamphetamine charges after traffic stop
- Rome man arrested on Alabama fugitive warrant
- Man pleads guilty to taking payments and not performing work
- DA seeking death penalty in Rockmart quadruple murder case
- Southeastern Mills: Name not reflective of what the company is today
- Rome Fancy 2.0 - The Quiz