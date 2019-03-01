Floyd County Jail releases arrest reports at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.
Most Popular
Articles
- Adairsville woman charged with murder for death of her infant son
- $25 million complex planned for West Third
- Berry eagles lose second eaglet
- Man charged with vehicular homicide
- Chicken Salad Chick homecoming set for August
- Confirmed case of active tuberculosis at Model Elementary and Johnson Elementary
- Rome and Floyd County has drier weather ahead
- Catoosa County Schools Superintendent Denia Reese addresses issue of bullying
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday February 23, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail reports for Sunday, Feb. 24