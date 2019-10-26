Floyd County Jail issues arrest reports at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police still searching for man who robbed Shorter Ave. bank and fled - VIDEO
- Report: Rome man busted with drugs hidden in underwear
- Calhoun man sentenced to prison for May murder of Resaca man
- County schools name teacher of the year
- Police request help identifying suspect in armed robbery investigation
- Deputy coroner confirms man died from injuries in Tuesday crash
- Task force arrest, which confiscates over 1,000 pills, highlights local opioid epidemic
- Wagon Train participants braved constant drizzle as they clopped down Broad Street one last time
- Indoor jump park coming to Fort Oglethorpe
- Rockmart stores hit with broken windows in vandalism incident