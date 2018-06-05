Floyd County investigating major materials theft
More than 90 bundles of roofing materials are missing from a construction site on Willowrun Drive in West Rome.
According to Floyd County Police reports:
The victim called police Monday just before noon after showing up at a work site on Willowrun Drive and discovering that 93 bundles of roofing shingles, 24 sheets of plywood and two columns had been taken from the site sometime between midnight Sunday and noon Monday.
The victim told investigating officers that other items were also missing and that he would try to put together a complete inventory of the missing items.
Police did not place a value on the missing materials.