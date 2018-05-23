Five arrested in four meth possession cases
Rome and Floyd County authorities have charged five people with felony possession of methamphetamine in four different cases.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Toni Elise Orr, 46, 75 Shaw Street, Kingston, and Jody L. Pelfrey, 48, of 11B Oakcrest Trail, were taken arrested Tuesday night by Floyd County police at the intersection of Georgia 101 and Center Road.
Police found two bags of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, a bag of suspected marijuana and a glass smoking pipe during the traffic stop.
Both Pelfrey and Ore are charged with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects. Pelfrey is additionally charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute and a misdemeanor for the brake lights.
Pelfrey, who also faces a parole violation is being held in jail without bond.
In another incident, Rome police made two arrests at different times at Walmart at 825 Cartersville Highway for felony possession of methamphetamine.
Kylie Jade Hilliard, 28, of 16 Marble Street, was arrested Tuesday evening when an officer found two needles with suspected meth in her purse. She charged with a felony probation violation and possession of drug related objects and criminal trespassing, both misdemeanors.
Matthew David Bryan, 36, of 4026 Black's Bluff Road, was also arrested at Walmart just before 7 p.m. Tuesday when officers discovered a small clear bag with meth in the driver's side door of the vehicle he was operating.
In the fifth meth arrest, Charles Lewis Brown, 44, of 14 Rome Road, Cave Spring, was arrested at Cave Spring Auto Repair on Alabama Street in Cave Spring around 2 a.m. Wednesday when he was found in possession of a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue which resulted in a felony possession of meth charge. Brown was able to destroy the pipe before it could be seized by the officer which resulted in a felony charge for tampering with evidence.