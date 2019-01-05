Floyd County Police seized quantities of cocaine, marijuana and Xanax during an investigation at a home in Lindale where five young adults were arrested.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin LeShaun Smith, 20, Austin Kyle Smith, 18, and Austin Keith Craig, 17, all of 106 Manco Drive, Lindale, were arrested during the investigation at their home along with Greenlee Graham, 17, of 3 Hunters Glen, and Dale Jackson Early Jr., 17, of 105 Avenue F, Lindale.
Both of the Smith suspects and Craig were all charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax), and misdemeanors for possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
Police recovered several bags with differing quantities of marijuana, digital scales and a marijuana smoking device known as a bong.
Graham and Early were each charged with felony possession of cocaine.