After emergency personnel walked the train tracks behind Kroger and towards Goodwill, the search for a man who was reportedly hit by a train was called off. Rome City police Lt. Brandon Pledger said they could not find any sign of a body or impact along the tracks.
According to 911 traffic and police on the scene, the conductor reported the train hit a man. According to the train's conductor, who reviewed video surveillance of the incident, the man who was hit by the train flipped over before getting up and walking away.
The train was stopped at Second Avenue and Riverbend Drive after the report came in about 4:30 p.m. First responders on the scene attempted to find the pedestrian by walking the length of the tracks from Second Avenue as far as behind Home Depot on Hicks Drive.
After about 15 minutes of searching and talking to the conductor, the train was moved and first responders still couldn't find the man. The search for the man was called off shortly thereafter.