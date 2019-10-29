A fire caused minimal damages to a home in Shannon Monday afternoon, however an automobile was gutted by a fire early Tuesday morning.
According to Rome Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning:
Units were sent to a single-wide mobile home fire at 904 Second St. extension in Shannon around 3:30 Monday.
The fire was contained to one bedroom and Chewning said the cause appeared to have been an accidental electrical problem. Chewning said the area that was damaged by the flames was only about 10-feet by 10-feet, but that there was smoke and water damage to that end of the home.
Firefighters were sent to 2393 Kingston Highway just before 1 a.m. Tuesday where they reported the engine compartment and front seat section of a Jeep Commando were fully engulfed in flames. Chewning said the vehicle was parked about 10 feet away from a home but that the home itself was not damaged. The specific cause of that fire was undetermined and Chewning said the vehicle was probably a total loss.