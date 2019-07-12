A metro Atlanta area man who came to Rome and got into a domestic disturbance Thursday faces a felony firearms charge after police recovered a weapon during a foot chase with the man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Larry Don Pruitt Jr., 39, of 1847 Connally Drive, East Point, attempted to flee from officers as they approached him while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday afternoon.
Pruitt was charged with a felony for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after the gun was recovered during the chase. He also faces four misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of officers.