Floyd County Schools released information about a report of a firearm at Armuchee High School Tuesday.
"During after school activities, there was a report of a firearm on Armuchee High School’s campus. After the report was made, the school immediately went into a lockdown and local law enforcement responded immediately. During the investigation and a full sweep of the campus it was discovered that it was a false alarm. We appreciate the immediate response of the Floyd County Police Department and their dedication to keeping our schools and students safe.