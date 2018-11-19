Highway 101 fire

According to Floyd County Police Pfc. Michael Poster, the cause of a fire along Hwy 101 between Chateau Drive and Spur 101 SE on Monday afternoon is unknown, but was put out by the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department before spreading to the woods. / John Popham 

