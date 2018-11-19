According to Floyd County Police Pfc. Michael Poster, the cause of a fire along Hwy 101 between Chateau Drive and Spur 101 SE is unknown, but was put out by the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department before spreading to the woods.
Most Popular
Articles
- Calhoun man dies in Tuesday morning wreck on Interstate 75
- Man charged with numerous felony counts after incident at Dews Pond Road gas station Friday
- McHenry Primary to close, Pepperell Middle to be torn down
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m.
- It's a mess: Rain causes wrecks, while forecast calls for temperatures to drop this week
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday November 17, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m.
- LaFayette’s Channing Wilson co-wrote hit song: Country singer Luke Combs to perform ‘She Got the Best of Me’ on CMA Awards Wednesday night
- GNTC High School Football Scoreboard, Nov. 16